Police: 1.5 million people packed Boston for Patriots parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say about 1.5 million people packed the city on Tuesday for the New England Patriots sixth Super Bowl championship parade.

The parade kicked off just after 11 a.m. at the Hynes Convention Center and wrapped up about two hours later at Boston City Hall.

Some areas along the route were lined by crowds standing about 50 people deep.

“One of the biggest, if not the biggest turnout,” a city official said of the crowd.

Authorities say a dozen people were arrested at the parade.

The MBTA and Keolis reported the highest-ever ridership on the Commuter Rail.

