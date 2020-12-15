Police: 1 arrested after phony power company workers steal safe from Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing larceny charges after allegedly posing as a power company worker and helping to steal a safe from a Rehoboth home last month, police said.

Police said Sonny George, 51, of Dedham, and another man went to a Rehoboth home on Nov. 3 and told the residents they needed to check their fuse panel. While they distracted the residents, another suspect stole a large safe from the bedroom, police said.

After the residents became suspicious, George and the other man left the home and the residents discovered the safe was missing.

George was arrested following an investigation on charges of larceny from a building, entering a dwelling by false pretenses and conspiracy. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-252-3722. ext. 1135.

