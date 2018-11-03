Police: 1 arrested in connection with shooting in Hanover, NH

HANOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man from Lebanon, New Hampshire was arrested in connection with a shooting on Friday night.

Hanover police say Gage Young, 22, was traveling through Hanover when he shot a 19-year-old male about 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police arrested Young on charges of second-degree assault on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information related to the crime to contact them at 603-643-2222.

