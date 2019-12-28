Police: 1 child pulled from water, 1 still missing in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers are searching for a child missing in Chicopee after pulling another child from a body of water in the area Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of two missing children in the area of 283 Fuller Road at 1 p.m. were told the children had gone to play in the woods and not returned, police said. Officers, including a K9, an underwater response team and a state police helicopter, began searching the area.

One child was recovered from the water and taken to the hospital, police said. Emergency crews are still searching for the second child.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)