BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police response has gathered in Roslindale after one person was killed and another was injured when a car slammed into a triple-decker Sunday evening.

Sadly, one fatality now confirmed in this, with another person injured. Working on details of those injuries. Neither victim in the car that crashed. @7news https://t.co/BEjltrZpq1 — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) March 26, 2023

The area was taped off with crime scene tape.

No additional information was immediately available.

