Police: 1 dead, 4 hospitalized in Pembroke crash

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead and four injuried on Sunday morning in Pembroke, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a 4-vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound around 9:30 a.m. found four vehicles involved in the crash just before Exit 13 and one passenger, an 87-year-old woman from Quincy, suffering from life-threatening injures, police said.

The driver of the 2017 Volkswagen SUV, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the Quincy woman and had her rushed to an area hospital where she died, authorities said.

Four others were taken to the hospital for injuries that were non-life-threatening, police said.

Crews closed Route 3 northbound for approximately three hours during their investigation, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

