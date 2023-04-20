WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and four others are injured following a serious crash on the Mass Pike eastbound in West Stockbridge Thursday morning, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the scene at the 2 mile marker around 8:30 a.m. The crash involved an SUV with five occupants, one of whom died from their injuries, police said.

The other four occupants were taken to Berkshire Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

All eastbound lanes were closed throughout the morning to allow for crash reconstruction, causing significant delays.

The Westbound side of the highway was briefly closed to accommodate ambulance crews, but has since reopened.

