Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in suburban Chicago shooting

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and four others wounded in an early morning shooting in the Chicago suburb of Aurora.

Aurora Police Department spokesman Paris Lewbel says officers received reports of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers sent to the scene found three people who had been shot. They were all transported to local hospitals. Later, two others injured in the shooting arrived at a hospital.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four others are listed in stable condition.

A police department news release says detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and collecting forensic evidence. Police did not elaborate.

Aurora detectives believe the shooting is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a random act.

Aurora is roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Chicago.

