Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man in downtown San Diego shot and killed one person and then walked another block and opened fire again, wounding four people before police subdued him with a Taser, police said Friday.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the Thursday night shooting. He was taken to a hospital for injuries after being tackled by bystanders before police could detain him, police homicide Lt. Andra Brown said in a statement.

Brown said the gunman had been bumping into people and verbally picking fights in the busy Gaslamp Quarter, a downtown nightlife district.

Around 10:30 p.m., the gunman confronted a man standing in a valet area outside a hotel and opened fire, police said. He walked away and then quickly turned back and shot again. It was not immediately known if the victim was an employee of the hotel.

The gunman then walked a block and confronted a group of men. He opened fire again, wounding four of them, before walking away, police said. Bystanders then tackled him before police arrived and got in a struggle with him, Brown said.

Police described the slain man as a 28-year-old, but did not release any names.

Three of the victims were being treated at a hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot in his upper body, a 68-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm. The fourth victim, a 28-year-old man, was treated at the scene for a gunshot injury to his arm.

