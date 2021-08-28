PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash in Peabody early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lynn and Lynnfield streets around 12 a.m., according to Lynnfield police.

The victim, who name has not been released, was a woman in her 50s.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)