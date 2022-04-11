(WHDH) — One teen was killed and two of his friends were arrested after police in Florida say they took turns shooting at each while wearing armored vests last week.

Joshua Vining, 17, is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm, while 17-year-old Colton Whitler is facing a charge of providing false information to law enforcement, according to the Belleview Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at home in Belleview on the evening of April 3 found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, police said, “Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor. Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck.”

Whitler allegedly misled officials with inaccurate information about what took place and who shot Broad.

Vining and Whitler are being charges as adults.

An investigation remains ongoing.

