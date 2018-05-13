Police: 1 dead, another injured in Brockton parking lot shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - BROCKTON, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Authorities are investigating a fatal Massachusetts shooting that killed one man and sent a second person to the hospital.

Police and fire officials responded to reports of several shots fired at the Brockton Mini Mart parking lot just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Two people were shot inside an SUV. One of the victims is a 26-year-old man. A second person was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

Bystanders described hearing up to seven shots fired.

Rigoberto Quinoes who lives nearby said he his thankful that his children weren’t in that lot when the shooting happened.

“Now I’m afraid for my kids ’cause my kids go to school in this area and my wife comes here to do her laundry,” he said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

