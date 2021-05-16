Police: 1 dead, hurt after car collides with motorcycle in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person died and another seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a car in Belchertown Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 9 at 2:15 p.m. found a car turning while traveling east on Route 9 collided with a motorcycle traveling west, police said.

The motorcycle’s operator, later identified as Niles Robbins, 46, of Wales, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants of the car were not injured. No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)