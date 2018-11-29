WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed early Thursday morning when a car crashed and burst into flames in Wareham, state police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a motor vehicle on fire around 3 a.m. found the car engulfed in flames in the median strip against a tree on Route 25.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, a victim was found dead inside the charred vehicle, state police said.

The person’s identity has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

