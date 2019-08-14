Police: 1 dead in Mount Desert collision

MOUNT DESERT, Maine (AP) — Police say a man has been killed in a head-on collision on Maine’s Mount Desert Island.

Police tell WABI-TV that 72-year-old Edward Wells, of Bar Harbor, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon in the town of Mount Desert.

Police report that the driver of a vehicle that crossed the center line to trigger the three-vehicle collision was transported to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

