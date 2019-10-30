Police: 1 dead in violent crash on I-95 in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound in Westwood on Wednesday that left one person dead and is causing lengthy traffic delays.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash around 9 a.m. found one person with serious injuries. That person was transported to Norwood Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays through the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Rte 95 S/B prior to x12 in #Westwood, two left lanes remain closed. Oper who was transported is now deceased. Invest continues by Troop H personnel, Troop H Detective, MSP Recon & Photo. Further details will be released as available. https://t.co/8Ha7jQJFKM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 30, 2019

