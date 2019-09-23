Police: 1 hospitalized after collision between car and motor scooter in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized after a car and motor scooter collided in Dorchester Monday, police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a collision on Morrissey Boulevard at 1:20 p.m. found a 43-year-old Quincy man with serious injuries after his motor scooter collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Spark driven by a 26-year-old Dorchester woman, police said. The man was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries and the woman was not injured, troopers said.

An initial investigation showed the Spark was traveling westbound into a parking lot on Morrissey Boulevard when the rear of the car was struck by the motor scooter traveling southbound on Morrissey, troopers said. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)