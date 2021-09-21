DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Dorchester Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene on Robinhood Street shortly before 3 p.m. and found one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

