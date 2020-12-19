Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Dorchester Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person at 9 a.m. and found a person with life-threatening injuries, police said,

The victim was taken to the hospital. No other information was immediately available.

