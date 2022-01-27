BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - One man is facing charges and another man remains on the run after an ATM was stolen from a business in Wayland, officials said.

An officer on patrol in the area of Common Street in Braintree around 3:15 a.m. Thursday noticed a suspicious vehicle parked near a church and two men standing outside the car with an ATM on the ground, according to the Braintree Police Department.

When the officer pulled up to the men, police say one of them fled in the vehicle and the other took off on foot.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly able to make an escape after a short pursuit.

A K9 team later found the second suspect, who police identified as a 22-year-old man, hiding under a tarp in a backyard. He is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges of receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property.

Police say the ATM was traced back to a break-in in Wayland early Wednesday morning.

The suspect who remains at large is said to be driving a Honda CRV with Connecticut plates.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Braintree police at 781-794-8620.

