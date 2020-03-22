Police: 1 in custody after person shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in custody after a person was shot in Worcester Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at a Lawnfair Street home at 8:40 p.m. found a man shot in the stomach, police said. The alleged shooter was inside the home and a SWAT team was called.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody at 9 p.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

