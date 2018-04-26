Police: 1 in custody after woman critically injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Boston Thursday morning that left another woman with critical injuries, police said.

Officers responding around 11:20 a.m. to Stratton Street in Mattapan found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds in a courtyard outside an apartment building. The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the stabbing was random and they have not released any additional details about the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending