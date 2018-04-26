Police: 1 in custody after woman critically injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Boston Thursday morning that left another woman with critical injuries, police said.

Officers responding around 11:20 a.m. to Stratton Street in Mattapan found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds in a courtyard outside an apartment building. The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the stabbing was random and they have not released any additional details about the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scene of stabbing in Dorchester. Woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. One woman in custody. @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/vulRQQsFel — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) April 26, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)