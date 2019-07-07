Police: 1 injured after shooting in Boston

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Winston Road Sunday afternoon.

At 4:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the area of 42 Winston Road. Officers found a male victim of a gunshot wound when they arrived, according to police reports.

No further information was immediately available. Police are still investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)