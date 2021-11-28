WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a fight that left one person injured at the Embassy Suites hotel in Waltham early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported fight at 550 Winter Street around 1:20 a.m. were notified that a firearm may have been involved and there was a report of a gunshot being heard.

A male victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Waltham police.

A preliminary investigation of the scene determined there was a single gunshot fired, but it appears no one was struck, police said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3550.

