LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a shooting outside a restaurant in Lawrence early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a fight at the Blue Lounge & Grill on the corner of Canal and Amesbury Streets just after 1 a.m. As police were responding, dispatchers also received several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the same location.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who sustained non-life threatening injuries for apparent gunshot wounds, police say. He was treated on scene by first responders and later taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

