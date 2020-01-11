Police: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers are investigating a shooting in Boston Saturday that killed one man and injured another, police said.

Officers responding to Normandy Street and Washington Street at 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting found two men shot, police said.

One man was suffering non-life-threatening injuries and one was suffering life-threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to area hospitals, where the second man later died.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

