BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton that left one person dead and another wounded.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the store on Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the store.

Four nearby public schools were put in safe mode while the investigation unfolded.

Investigators could be seen placing evidence markers around the front of the store and in the parking lot.

A police spokesperson told 7NEWS one of the victims has died.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

