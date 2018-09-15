Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Westminster rollover crash

WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an early morning rollover crash in Westminster that left one man dead and two injured.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover motor vehicle accident on Route 2 eastbound around 9:30 p.m. Friday found the overturned 2004 Honda Civic in the road, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of the Civic, 58-year-old Craig Dougherty, of Westminster, struck a 2014 Jeep from behind, injuring the driver and his passenger.

Dougherty was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old from Arlington, Texas and a 25-year-old from Haverhill were both transported to Leominster Hospital with minor injuries.

The right travel lane and breakdown lane were closed for almost four hours as crews cleared the wreckage.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

