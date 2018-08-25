Police: 1 killed in Attleboro rollover crash

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating and early morning rollover crash in Attleboro that left one man dead.

Troopers responding to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Route 95 northbound around 3:30 a.m. Saturday found the car overturned and heavily damaged, according to officers.

The driver, a 26-year-old Randolph man was pronounced dead.

It is not known how the driver lost control of the vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)