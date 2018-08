GORHAM, Maine (AP) — Police say a driver was killed when a sport utility vehicle slammed into a fuel tanker truck in Gorham, Maine.

Police say the crash at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday closed the bypass between Route 202 and Route 114.

Gorham Police Chief Dan Jones said the road is expected to be closed for most of the day. He said fuel will have to be removed from the tanker.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.