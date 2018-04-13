Police: 1 killed in fiery Temple N.H. crash

TEMPLE, N.H. — One person was killed early Friday morning in a fiery crash in Temple, New Hampshire, police said.

New Hampshire state troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Route 45 about 2:45 a.m. found a 2015 Jeep Wrangler fully engulfed in flames in the middle of the roadway. A preliminary investigation suggests the Jeep left the road, struck a tree, and bounced back onto the roadway.

The driver, whose name was not released, was killed.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Trooper P. Randall at 603-223-4381.

