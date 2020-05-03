Police: 1 killed in Lawrence triple shooting

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence Sunday night that left one person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Newton and Andover streets at 9 p.m. learned three people had been injured and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

