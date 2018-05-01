Police: 1 killed in rollover crash in Wareham

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash in Wareham, state police said.

Troopers responding just after 11 a.m. to a report of a single-car crash on Route 195 westbound found a vehicle that had gone off the road.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was killed in the crash, according to police.

The right travel lane is closed.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

#MAtraffic RTL remains closed on Rte 195 WB in #Wareham for investigation and cleanup of a single-vehicle, rollover crash involving 1 fatality. https://t.co/M7GTtsexLK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 1, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)