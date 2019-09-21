Police: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Andover that killed one person early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on I-93 northbound, just south of River Road around 12:15 a.m. found one occupant with life-threatening injuries in the vehicle, that crashed in the left lane.

The victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

No additional information has been released.

