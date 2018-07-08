Police: 1 killed in Wrentham rollover crash

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an early morning rollover crash in Foxborough that left one person dead.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Route 495 southbound about 3 a.m. Sunday found an overturned vehicle, according to a release issued by state police Sunday morning.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County.

The investigation temporarily closed all southbound lanes on the highway.

