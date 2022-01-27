BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - One man is facing charges and another man remains on the run after an ATM stolen from a business in Wayland was recovered in Braintree early Thursday morning, officials said.

Darryn PaulPierre-King, 22, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was arraigned hours later in Quincy District Court on charges of receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property, according to the Braintree Police Department.

An officer on patrol in the area of Common Street in Braintree around 3:15 a.m. noticed a suspicious vehicle parked near a church and two men standing outside the car with an ATM on the ground, police said.

When the officer pulled up to the men, police say one of them fled in the vehicle, while PaulPierre-King took off on foot.

Braintree Police Department

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly able to make an escape after a short pursuit. A K9 team later found PaulPierre-King hiding under a tarp in a backyard.

Police say the ATM was traced back to a break-in in Wayland early Wednesday morning.

The suspect who remains at large is said to be driving a Honda CRV with Connecticut plates. Investigators believe that vehicle is also linked to other ATM thefts.

“An email was recently disseminated from the Massachusetts Fusion Center alerting agencies to multiple ATM thefts stating that a dark colored Honda CRV bearing CT registration was wanted in connection,” court documents stated.

PaulPierre-King, who also has open cases out of Brighton and Worcester, is being held on $15,000 bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Braintree police at 781-794-8620.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

