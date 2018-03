BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say one person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the area of 256 Warren Street.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers have responded to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

