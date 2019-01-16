Police: 1 shot, another assaulted during family argument in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a family argument took a violent turn in Revere Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a disturbance between family members on Oxford Street around 10 p.m. found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and another who had been assaulted with a weapon, according to Revere Police Chief James Guido.

The person who was shot allegedly tried to run away and flag down help on Park Avenue.

“One of the victims stopped a car and tried to get a ride to the hospital, I believe,” Guido said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where they are expected to be OK.

One neighbor recalled hearing the gunshots after originally believing someone was shooting off fireworks.

“I heard something like fireworks,” Fabian Grubesic said. “I came (outside) and saw a lot of police cars. I heard about four pops.”

Guido says everyone involved in the altercation knew each other.

No arrests have been made at this time.

