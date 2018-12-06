Police: 1 teen killed, another injured in apartment shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Hartford that left one 17-year-old boy dead and another injured.

Police say William Moore, of Bristol, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and first-degree assault.

Officers responded to an apartment building around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the teens suffering gunshot wounds on the second floor.

One, identified as Karlonzo Taylor, later died.

The other youth remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. His name wasn’t released.

Police say neither teen lived in the building.

Lt. Paul Cicero said the shooting stemmed from a feud between Taylor and Moore.

Moore is being held on $1.5 million bond pending arraignment Friday. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer.

The death was the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)