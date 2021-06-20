WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 1-year-old boy is dead after drowning in his family’s pool in Wrentham on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported drowning at a pool at a Hillside Drive home found family members trying to revive the 1.5-year-old who had been pulled from the water.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The toddler, one of seven children in the family, reportedly slipped away from supervision just long enough to get into the pool, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath. No foul play is suspected.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation into the drowning conducted by the Massachusetts State Police and the Wrentham Police Department remains ongoing.

