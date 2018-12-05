Police: 10 vehicles damaged in Walmart parking lot after woman hits gas instead of brake

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman who mistook the gas pedal for the brake careened through a Walmart parking lot in Northampton on Tuesday, damaging 10 vehicles and causing a major mess, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the store’s parking lot about 1:40 p.m. found multiple vehicles out of place and pushed up against each other, according to the Northampton Police Department.

An investigation determined that the driver was pulling into space and attempted to stop but stepped on the accelerator, propelling her vehicle forward.

The woman then barreled into several parked cars, launching shopping carts into several other vehicles, police said.

The vehicle ultimately came to a stop when it became wedged between two cars.

There were no reported injuries, though the driver was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)