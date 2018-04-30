HOUSTON (WHDH) — Officials launched an investigation in Houston after a tragic discovery following a game of hide-and-seek.

A 10-year-old boy was found inside a dryer in the laundry room of an apartment complex, police said. Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the boy, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The boy’s mother said she saw him alive and drinking water half an hour before he was discovered.

“I don’t know what happened,” his mother, Christina Rodriguez, told KTRK. “I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor.”

Police believe that he was part of a group of kids who were playing hide-and-seek at the complex.

The investigation is ongoing.

