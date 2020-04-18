Police: 10-year-old girl shot in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 10-year-old girl in Roxbury Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Nazing Street found a 10-year-old girl with gunshot wounds, police said.

The girl was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

