BOSTON (WHDH) - A 10-year-old girl who went missing near the Boston Marathon finish line on Monday has been found safe, officials said.

Sophia Mendez was reported missing shortly before 1 p.m.

She was tracked down within minutes, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Missing Person Alert: UPDATE. SOFIA MENDEZ LOCATED. pic.twitter.com/0HrixHFfoX — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 15, 2019

Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to locate 10-year-old female Sophia Mendez. She was last seen by the Boston Marathon Finish Line. She is slender build, 5'2” tall, and wearing the above pictured clothing. pic.twitter.com/rzz6XwhIeq — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 15, 2019

