Police: 100 people found at illegal nightclub with hookahs and full bar in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials are investigating after officers allegedly found 100 people at an illegal nightclub in Lawrence, police said Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of loud music on Springfield Street saw numerous people heading to a building and found an illegal nightclub with a waitress, full bar, charcoal hookahs, and propane heaters, police said. The officers estimated 100 people were at the bar.

Police, fire, and inspectional services officials are investigating the bar, and the board of health is investigating possible COVID-19 violations.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)