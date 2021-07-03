WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven men are in custody following an hours-long standoff with police after refusing to provide their information or put down their weapons early Saturday morning on Route 95 in Wakefield, police said.

The men are facing a slew of firearm and other charges, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office. The specific charges will become clear after police identify all of the suspects and review body camera footage, Ryan said.

A trooper in a marked state police cruiser patrolling the area of Route 95 northbound in Wakefield around 1:30 a.m. stopped to help two vehicles pulled over in the emergency breakdown lane with their hazard lights on, according to Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason. As the trooper approached the scene, he noticed eleven individuals wearing tactical gear, armed with rifles and pistols.

Carrying firearms, whether loaded or unloaded, on a public way such as Route 95 is illegal in Massachusetts, according to Col. Mason. The men reportedly told police they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for “training.”

When the trooper asked the men to provide their firearm licenses and identifications, they refused.

Mass. State Police and other local police departments, including Wakefield and Reading, immediately responded to the scene to provide backup.

As police continued to question the individuals, several of them retreated into the woods with their weapons. Authorities quickly established a perimeter surrounding the woodline and a hostage negotiation team engaged with the subjects.

“At the end of the day, I attribute the successful resolution to this to patience, professionalism and partnership,” said Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason.

The situation prompted state police to shut down Route 95 between Lynnfield and Stoneham and ask residents in Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The shelter in place order has since been lifted.

Although it remains unclear exactly who the group members are, a YouTube channel called “Rise of the Moors” has been streaming all morning. A man in tactical gear claimed the group is not anti-government and is not violating any laws.

“This is a reminder, as we and all of our families begin the holiday, of the dangers that can arise very rapidly in places where we may least expect them,” DA Ryan said.

The men are slated to appear in Woburn District Court on Tuesday.

No additional information was immediately available.

Remaining suspects on highway have been taken into custody by MSP Special Tactical Operations Team. 7 additional suspects being transported for booking. We will now conduct sweeps of their 2 vehicles and woods. Total of 9 in custody counting the initial 2 arrests. https://t.co/eP2KkzZFpo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

95 southbound reopened. Northbound remains closed. Sweeps of vehicles and woodline ongoing. https://t.co/WZozMnx6EU — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

