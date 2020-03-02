Police: 11-month-old boy injured after gun accidentally goes off in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Plymouth are investigating after an 11-month-old boy was grazed by a bullet fired from a gun that accidentally went off on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Forest Avenue around 11 a.m. found a toddler suffering from a minor foot injury, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

A preliminary investigating indicates a 22-year-old neighbor accidentally discharged his firearm, sending a bullet into the toddler’s home, Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri said.

“He says he was putting a trigger guard on it, he had taken out the magazine, and there must have been still one in the chamber,” Botieri said. “The weapon went off.”

The boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The man, whose name has not been released, was said to be a licensed gun owner. His license has since been suspended.

He is now facing a charge of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence.

Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Update: Plymouth Police confirm an 11 month old boy was grazed by a bullet that accidentally discharged from a neighbors gun #7news pic.twitter.com/QbvBz8GVqh — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 2, 2020

