ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent crash involving a passenger van on Interstate 95 in Attleboro on Saturday that left one person dead and 10 others seriously injured.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash about 11:05 a.m. found an overturned 2004 Ford Econoline van and a damaged 2018 Toyota RAV4 in the area of Exit 3, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests both vehicles were traveling northbound in adjacent lanes when the driver of the RAV4 struck the van, sending both across the median and causing the van to roll over.

All 11 passengers in the van were ejected during the crash.

They were taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, a 32-year-old East Providence, Rhode Island woman, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Troop H Detectives, and troopers assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

No charges have been filed.

#MAtraffic Rte 95 S/B near Exit 3 in #Attleboro, all lanes reopened. Details of the crash will be released later today. https://t.co/EXCdrZPzvH — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 8, 2019

