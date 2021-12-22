WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven people were rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a shuttle bus in Worcester on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Plantation Street near UMass Memorial Medical Center determined a van and a Jeep SUV had collided, according to Worcester police.

Of the 10 people who were in the shuttle bus, one was ejected from the vehicle. They all were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was also taken to the hospital.

The scene of the crash has since been cleared.

An investigation remains ongoing.

