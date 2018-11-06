CLEVELAND (WHDH) — An 11-year-old boy led police in Ohio on a high-speed chase after stealing his mom’s car Sunday night, a crime he has allegedly committed before.

Officers spotted the stolen SUV running red lights and speeding through town just before 11 p.m.

“He’s pulling away from me. I’m doing 75,” one officer radioed.

The officer ended their chase and about 20 minutes later, the boy crashed into a parked pickup truck in Cleveland, police said.

The 11-year-old was treated and released from the hospital.

The boy’s parents informed investigators that this was not the first time their son had taken their car without them knowing.

He also allegedly led troopers on a 50-mile chase along a turnpike last October, just days after taking his mom’s car and leaving it with flat tires on a highway.

His mom told investigators he was charged for taking the car but the case was dropped after the boy was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

He now faces felony charges in juvenile court in relation to the latest incident.

